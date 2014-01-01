I CFD sono strumenti complessi e presentano un rischio significativo di perdere denaro rapidamente a causa della leva finanziaria. 76% di conti di investitori al dettaglio perdono denaro a causa delle negoziazioni in CFD con questo fornitore. Valuti se comprende il funzionamento dei CFD e se può permettersi di correre questo alto rischio di perdere il Suo denaro.
I CFD sono strumenti complessi e presentano un rischio significativo di perdere denaro rapidamente a causa della leva finanziaria. 76% di conti di investitori al dettaglio perdono denaro a causa delle negoziazioni in CFD con questo fornitore. Valuti se comprende il funzionamento dei CFD e se può permettersi di correre questo alto rischio di perdere il Suo denaro.
I CFD sono strumenti complessi e presentano un rischio significativo di perdere denaro rapidamente a causa della leva finanziaria. 76% di conti di investitori al dettaglio perdono denaro a causa delle negoziazioni in CFD con questo fornitore. Valuti se comprende il funzionamento dei CFD e se può permettersi di correre questo alto rischio di perdere il Suo denaro.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.