EUROS 2024

Data Protection Officer’s data: email – iod.cy@xtb.com

Recipients categories: “co-working entities”, this means firms owned by the Company as well as controlled by the Company, firms which are under common control together with the Company or which are in a constant cooperation, such as banks, investment firms, auditors, companies providing other financial services, IT companies, advisory companies or courier companies.

The Company’s performance of activities may require a transfer of personal data to entities which are performing services for and on behalf of the Company in other countries, including countries outside of European Economic Area. The Company may use securities in form of a standard data protection provisions, which are approved by the European Commission, in case of transfer of personal data to countries which may not provide an appropriate level of data protection. A person whose personal data concerns has a possibility to obtain a copy of his/her data.

Personal data will be stored for a period of 10 years since termination of the agreement, and when there is no such agreement – since acquisition of those data, with the reservation of the mandatory law provisions;

A person whose data concerns has a right to request for their correction, deletion or restriction of processing as well as notification of the objection against processing, right to file a complaint to supervisory body, as well as a right to transfer the data;

Providing of my personal data is voluntary, failure to provide data will result in the inability to perform a contract for the provision of services.

I hereby declare that I have been informed that my personal data will be processed for a purpose of performance of the agreement or to undertake actions upon request before conclusion of an agreement, as well as for a purpose of marketing of products and services offered by XTB Limited (ex. DUB Investments Ltd) (the “Company”) (legitimate interests provided by controller). Moreover, I hereby declare that I have been informed that the Company with its registered office at Pikioni 10, Building: Highsight Rentals Ltd, 3075, Limassol, Cyprus (email: office.cy@xtb.com ) is the controller of the personal data.